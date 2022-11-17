Italian Food Week celebrates joy of Italian cuisine
The 7th Italian Food Week in Vietnam under the theme “Conviviality, sustainability and innovation: the ingredients of Italian cuisine for people's health and safeguarding the planet” is being held to celebrate and share the joy of Italian cuisine.
This year's programme took place on Wednesday at many restaurants in Hanoi and Da Lat with the participation of chef Marco Squizzato from the Federazione Italiana Cuochi (Federation of Italian Chefs), who has more than 20 years of experience as a chef and won many international awards.
A number of events will take place in Hanoi to promote the healthiness and authenticity of Italian culinary culture and the excellence of Made in Italy agri-food.
Ambassador of Italy to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said that Italy is a country with strengths in food production and export. In particular, the food manufacturing industry has shown a great rebound, with positive growth despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every year, Italy organises "Italian Cuisine Week" in Vietnam and many countries around the world with the desire to promote Italian dishes and products as well as the unique features of culture, lifestyle and background, towards keeping the health of Italians. The event also aims to promote the exchange between Italian culinary culture and the unique cuisine of Vietnamese people.
Another problem shared by the Italian Ambassador is the warning "genuine choice" for consumers. He said products made in Italy are the most copied brands in the world. He hoped that Vietnamese consumers would buy Italian food from authorised dealers to have genuine products produced, packaged and preserved according to Italian standards.
During the week, selected Italian restaurants in Vietnam will also present a “Special Menu” combining tradition, sustainability and innovation./.