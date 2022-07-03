World Lao national academy includes Ho Chi Minh's complete works into curriculum The Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration on July 1 announced and guided the teaching and studying of Ho Chi Minh's complete works with a collection of 15 books and a Ho Chi Minh study dictionary at the facility.

ASEAN ASEAN pharmaceutical regulatory policy adopted ASEAN health ministers and economic ministers have adopted the ASEAN Pharmaceutical Regulatory Policy (APRP)

World Thailand to speed up EV production plans Thailand is speeding up its plan to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) for domestic use by 2023.

World Vietnam reaffirms support for UN Secretary-General’s appeal for global ceasefire Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire while attending a dialogue held at the UN headquarters in New York on June 28.