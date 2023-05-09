Italian patrol vessel ITS Morosini (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Italian patrol vessel ITS Morosini, with a crew of 132 officers and sailors commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Giovanni Monno, docked at Ho Chi Minh City port on May 9, starting a four-day visit to the city in order to strengthen the friendly cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said that ITS Morosini's visit to the city is a practical activity that contributes to maintaining the friendship between Vietnam and Italy in general, and the defence cooperation relationship between the two countries in particular.

This is also one of the highlights in a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2023.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

During its stopover at the port of the city, several cultural and sport exchanges will be held on the vessel such as an exhibition of photos on political, diplomatic, economic, scientific and cultural ties between the two countries provided by the Italian News Agency (ANSA) and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).



There will also be a workshop on "Yachts and marinas: Italy's experience for new fields in Vietnam" with the participation of representatives of the Italian Maritime Industry Association and experts and architects of the two countries.

During their stay in Ho Chi Minh City, the officers and sailors of ITS Morosini will participate in sports exchanges with officers and soldiers of Region 2 of the Vietnam People's Navy.



They will conduct PASSEX exercises with Vietnamese naval ships, and greet leaders of the municipal People's Committee, and leaders of the Military Region 7 High Command. They also plan to pay a working visit to the Naval Region 2 and visit some historical and cultural relics of the city./.