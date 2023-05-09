Italian naval ship visits Ho Chi Minh City
Italian patrol vessel ITS Morosini, with a crew of 132 officers and sailors commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Giovanni Monno, docked at Ho Chi Minh City port on May 9, starting a four-day visit to the city in order to strengthen the friendly cooperation between the navies of the two countries.
ITS Morosini's visit to the city is a practical activity that contributes to maintaining the friendship between Vietnam and Italy in general, and the defence cooperation relationship between the two countries in particular.
This is also one of the highlights in a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2023./.