Italian Night to entertain opera lovers in HCM City
Conductor Paolo Olmi to be present at Italian Night (Photo: HBSO)Hanoi (VNA) – Eighteen Italian opera and symphony artists will join their Vietnamese peers in the “Italian Night” at Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Opera House on September 23.
According to the Ho Chi Minh Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) – the organiser of the event, out of the sixteen items to be performed in the southern metropolis, thirteen are from operas.
Coming under the baton of conductor Paolo Olmi, the event will also see the participation of vocal coach Vernocchi Vilma and choirmaster Tran Nhat Minh./.