Italy – emerging destination for Vietnamese students: ambassador
Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue said Italy has become more and more popular among Vietnamese students looking to get an education abroad, while opening a series of workshops on studying in Italy on April 16.
The UniSmartItaly workshops, looking into study and work opportunities in Italy, are held virtually from April 16 to 24 by the Italian Rectors’ Conference and the Italian Trade Agency with the support of the Italian Embassy in Vietnam and the Uni-Italia Association.
In her remarks, Ambassador Hue thanked workshop organisers for choosing Vietnam as the first country to carry out this programme, noting that although the number of Vietnamese students in Italy remains modest, it has been growing fast in recent years.
Italy is an increasingly popular destination for Vietnamese students as it has a high-quality tertiary education system that provides training in the majors that can help deal with global challenges related to development, the environment, and technology and thus, meeting Vietnam’s demand.
Many Vietnamese students returning from Italy have greatly helped with national development and the two countries relations, she said.
Besides, she added, bilateral trade has topped 5 billion USD, and more than 4,000 Italian businesses are cooperating with Vietnamese partners in export and import, which are favourable conditions to create more study and work chances for Vietnamese students in Italy.
Hue suggested Italy promote students’ participation in and contributions to economic events between the two countries and invite postgraduates to engage in bilateral research projects, especially those in scientific research cooperation programmes.
She also recommended the two sides set up a channel for linking Italian employers with Vietnamese students and postgraduates in the country and sign an agreement on mutual recognition of each other’s certificates so as to facilitate the student exchange.
Vu Thi Bich Diep, deputy head of the Vietnamese Students Association in Italy, said Vietnamese students are confident in the development of bilateral ties across the board, which will further facilitate their efforts to study and find jobs in the European nation./.
