Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce to launch representative office in Vietnam
Rome (VNA) – The Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CCIV) will open a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in June to support Vietnamese and Italian firms to seek partnership, according to its President Fulvio Albano.
This year, the Turin-bases CCIV will work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Turin to promote bilateral cooperation in economy, trade and service, with tourism being a prioritised sector, Albano told the Vietnam News Agency on March 24.
In the time to come, the CCIV plans to organise a series of bilateral events in Turin, including the arrangement of a visit by officials from the Vietnamese Embassy to Turin and Piedmont region and the introduction of Vietnam's business and investment potential to Italian firms, he said.
Founded in 1996, the CCIV is one of the first bilateral chambers of commerce set up in Italy and recognised by the Italy’s Ministry of International Trade, which is the Ministry of Economic Development now. It is a member of the union of chambers of commerce (Unioncamere) of Italy.
Thr CCIV has worked to help bolster economic and trade partnership between the two countries and reinforce the traditional relationship through the coordination with various friendship organisations in Turin./.
