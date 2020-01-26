Travel Mui Ne envisioned a top destination in Asia-Pacific Mui Ne beach in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to become one of the most-visited destinations in the Asia-Pacific by 2030 under a master plan for the development of Mui Ne National Tourism Site to 2025 with a vision for 2030 recently approved by the Prime Minister.

Travel Exploring Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Ninh Binh Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in the northern province of Ninh Binh, famous for appearing in the blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island, has retained its pristine tranquility with clouds hovering above soaring limestone pinnacles.

Travel Da Nang welcomes first foreign cruise tourists of Lunar New Year 2020 A ceremony was held at Da Nang’s Tien Sa port on Jan. 26, the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020, to welcome first international cruise ship to the city.

Business Da Nang welcomes first 1,250 foreign cruise visitors The Westerdam cruise ship, carrying 1,250 foreign passengers, docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on January 26 (the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020).