Society Labour market rebounding quickly: Minister Vietnam’s labour market has bounced back quickly after the social distancing period, according to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, who also expects it to return to the first-quarter level in the July-September period.

Society Agribank disburses 886.5 mn USD in credit to pandemic-hit borrowers As of the end of June, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) had disbursed 20.56 trillion VND (886.5 million USD) in credit to over 9,000 customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, in recognition ò his contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-Japan friendship.