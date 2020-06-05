A view of Dung Quat Economic Zone (Photo: vtv.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Industrial zones (IZs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted 390 foreign-invested projects with a total registered capital of 4.3 billion USD in the first five months of this year, according to the latest updates of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

So far, there have been 9,850 FDI projects in the IZs and EZs nationwide with a total registered capital of 195 billion USD, more than 70 percent of which has been disbursed.

Besides, a sum worth about 46 trillion VND (1.98 billion USD) in domestic investment was registered to be poured into 295 projects in IZs and EZs in January-May, bringing the total number of domestic-invested projects to 9,650 with a total registered capital of 2.3 quadrillion VND.

The disbursement rate of domestic capital was around 45 percent.

The report of IZs and EZs management board showed that companies in IZs and EZs strove to maintain production and business despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a year-on-year drop of 8 percent in the total revenue to 81 billion USD in the first five months of this year.

However, their export revenue rose by 4 percent to 58 billion USD and import revenue by 1.5 percent to 47 billion USD.

Companies in IZs and EZs created more than 3.82 million jobs, nearly 30,000 jobs lower than the end of 2019.

The ministry said that some 120 companies in IZs temporarily halted operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning of this year.

As of the end of May, there were 336 IZs founded, 260 of which were in operation with a total area of 68,800 hectares while 76 others were under construction at land clearance stages with a total area of 29,200 hectares.

There were 37 IZs within EZs.

The occupancy rate of IZs was 76.1 percent.

In addition, 17 coastal economic zones had been founded with a total land and water area reaching more than 845,000 hectares and area for lease reaching 40,000 hectares./.