Jacaranda is native to South America. The first ever trees were planted by the late engineer Luong Van Sau, one of the first agricultural engineers in Vietnam to be trained in floriculture.

In 1962 Sau brought purple jacaranda seeds from France to Da Lat and planted them as an experiment. After that the plants were successfully propagated by other scientists and planted on the streets of Da Lat.

Streets embellished with the purple flowers have become a Da Lat icon, and include Tran Phu, Hai Ba Trung and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai./.

VNA