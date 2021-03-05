Jailed business tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu faces bribery charge
The Investigation Police Agency at the Ministry of Public Security has officially launched legal proceedings into a case of “giving bribes” and “brokering bribery” in Hanoi and against Phan Van Anh Vu, a former real estate mogul, for “giving bribes”, under Article 364 of the 2015 Penal Code.
The police agency said on March 5 that it also took legal action against Ho Huu Hoa (born in 1984 and residing in Quynh Luu district in central Nghe An province) on the charge of “brokering bribery” under Article 365.
Procedures were carried out in line with the law, following the approval of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the agency noted.
Phan Van Anh Vu, aka Vu “nhom”, was born in 1975 and is the former Chairman of the Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC.
He is currently behind bars for his involvement in a number of cases, including those relating to DongA Bank, the disclosure of State secrets, and land-related violations in Da Nang city and HCM City./.