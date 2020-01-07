World Indonesia ready to confront EU over palm oil discrimination Indonesia is already prepared to confront the European Union (EU) over the discriminatory policies on palm oil of Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) and Delegated Regulation EU before the World Trade Organization (WTO).

World Thailand sees record number of rescued human trafficking victims A total of 1,807 victims of human trafficking were rescued in Thailand last year, according to statistics released by Thailand’s anti-human trafficking agency on January 6.

World Thailand to send human trafficking report to US The Government of Thailand is completing a report on last year’s efforts to combat human trafficking in the country and planning to send it to the US by the end of this month.

World RoK seeks stronger ties with ASEAN to accelerate RCEP The Republic of Korea (RoK) will spare no efforts to help conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by the end of this year by forging deeper ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as the country strives to revitalise its ailing exports, said the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on January 7.