Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Jakarta authorities on June 3 announced a plan to build a bike lane network reaching 578.8km throughout the capital.



Appearing at a ceremony marking World Bicycle Day (June 3), Jakarta Governor Anies said the authorities asked management boards of high-rise buildings to allocate at least 10 percent of parking lot for bicycles, making it easier for cyclists to go to work.



He also called on cyclists to follow COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.



Jakarta has so far built a 63km-long bike lane system and plans to raise it to 170km later this year.



The city has also become the first in Southeast Asia to win the 2021 Sustainable Transport Award (STA). Last year, it earned the Honorary STA for efforts to develop Transjakarta bus network./.