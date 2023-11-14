Head of the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH), Aqil Irham, at a media gathering in Jakarta on November 13. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) of Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry will hold the Halal World Forum in Jakarta from November 17-21 with the participation of 118 halal institutions from 41 countries.

BPJPH head Aqil Irham on November 13 said that the event is a continuation of the Halal 20 forum held in 2022 during Indonesia's G20 Presidency.



It will comprise a number of strategic agendas including the International Conference on Global Halal Standards, an international seminar on halal certification regulations and policies in Indonesia, an exhibition to promote Indonesian halal products to the international community, and a "Halal Tour" which will seek to introduce the halal industry in Indonesia to global participants.

According to Aqil, there will be a Halal Coaching Clinic which is a consulting service for foreign halal institutions to obtain accreditation and recognition of halal standards from the BPJPH.



He said the Halal World Forum will seek to shine a spotlight on the importance of building togetherness in global halal standards.



The official said Indonesia must continue to promote its halal products to the global market, in line with the acceleration and the increase of halal certification issuance in the last two years./.