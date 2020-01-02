World Indonesia ranks fourth in pollution-related deaths Indonesia has the fourth-highest number of premature pollution-related deaths in the world, according to a report by the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution (GAHP).

World Malaysia creates better job opportunities for youths, women To address high unemployment, Malaysia will implement an initiative called Malaysians@Work, aimed at creating better employment opportunities for people, especially youths and women, this year.

World Thailand bans single-use plastic bags Thailand began the year with a ban on single-use plastic bags at major stores, continuing a campaign launched by the government and retailers towards a complete ban in 2021 to reduce waste and debris discharged into the sea.

World Indonesia: Jakarta’s airport closed due to heavy rains Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta of Indonesia was closed on January 1, as its runway got flooded after unremitting rains lashed the capital city on the last two days.