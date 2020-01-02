Jakarta to launch electric bus service in January
Jakarta-owned bus operator, PT Transjakarta, plans to conduct a trial of two electric buses in mid-January.
ATransjakarta electric bus showcased at the 8th Busworld South East Asia at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta (Photo: Jakarta Post)
The company’s technical and facility director Yoga Adiwinarto said the trial run would be carried out as soon as the company acquired vehicle registration certificates (STNKs) for the legal operation of the electric buses.
Yoga expressed his hope to receive STNKs by mid-January so that the firm can start operating the electric buses, maybe for the GR1 route going from Senayan Traffic Circle in South Jakarta to Harmoni in Central Jakarta.
Residents would be serviced for free on the route, he added.
Earlier, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan wished to change all Transjakarta buses to electric buses. The local government launched three electric buses in April to serve visitors to the National Monument, Central Jakarta in a pre-trial programme./.