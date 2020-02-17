At the signing ceremony (Photo: en.tempo.co)

Jakarta (VNA) - PT MRT Jakarta will start work on the second phase of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) railroad project in March 2020 and aims to complete the construction in 58 months.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said on February 17 that the second phase would begin with the construction of 2.8 km along the HI Roundabout to the Hayam Wuruk Harmoni road, Central Jakarta, with two stations set to be built, on Jalan MH Thamrin and Monas.

Meanwhile, PT MRT Managing Director Wiliam Sabandar said that the contract value for the first stage of the second phase MRT construction with Shimizu-Adhi Karya JB reached 4.5 trillion Rp (329 million USD). The project will begin in March 2020 and is targeted for completion by December 2024.



The second phase of the MRT project has a total length of nearly 8km and an investment of around 1.6 billion USD.



The first phase of the project, with a length of 16km and an investment of 17 trillion Rp (1.2 billion USD), was put into operation in August 2019, connecting the southern area with the centre of Jakarta./.