World Indonesia’s presidential candidates hold debate Candidates in Indonesia’s presidential election held the second debate on January 7 where they discussed defence, geopolitics and diplomatic issues.

World Thailand yet to get copyright for AFC Asian Cup 2023 The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2023 is approaching, however Thai fans still do not know where to watch the biggest regional football tournament, as the country is not named in a list of 201 countries and territories securing the right to broadcast the event.

World Experts discuss cooperation between RoK and Vietnam, ASEAN The year 2023 is an important year for the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam as it is the first year the two countries officially carried out the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the East Asian nation pins hopes on the latter to support the country in realising its cooperation goals with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024, a Korean expert has said.

World Brazilian scholar lauds Vietnamese Party’s leadership General Secretary of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro De Oliveira has praised the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) during the cause of national defence and development, as well as diplomatic achievements the Southeast Asian nation has recorded over the past years.