World Thailand set to welcome more tourists during Chinese New Year Thai tourism operators are anticipating the return of Chinese tourists as vacation destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket prepare for Chinese visitors during the approaching Chinese New Year.

World Indonesia: Almost 1 million people lose jobs in 2022 According to the Indonesian Employers' Association (APINDO), almost 1 million people lost their jobs due to layoffs in the first 11 months of 2022. The data is based on the number of unemployment claims filed to the workers' social security agency, BPJS Ketenagakerjaan.