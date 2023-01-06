January 7 victory reflects Cambodia-Vietnam solidarity: scholar hinh anh 1On January 7, 1979, the Cambodian revolutionary armed forces and Vietnamese volunteer soldiers enter Phnom Penh to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime (Photo: VNA).
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s January 7 Victory reflected the pure and sincere international solidarity between Cambodian and Vietnamese people, opening a new page in the nations’ fine friendship and good neighbourliness, said Uch Leang, deputy head of the Department of Asian, African and Middle Eastern Studies under the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC)’s Institute of International Relations.
In his recent article commemorating the fall of the Pol Pot's regime on the 44th anniversary of Cambodia’s January 7 Victory Day (1979 – 2023) posted on Freshnews - the website with the highest number of readers in Cambodia, the scholar noted that with the help of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, the Cambodian army and people overthrew the Pol Pot genocidal regime in 1979.

According to the author, the Vietnam-Cambodia relations have been increasingly strengthened in a comprehensive and sustainable manner, bringing about mutual benefits for the sides.

He wrote facing many challenges stemming from complicated political upheavals in the region and the world, the nations have continued to consolidate and expand their good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and mutual support in difficult times to maintain socio-political stability and promote growth.

The expert affirmed that the ties have thrived across fields, bringing practical benefits to the two countries' people./.
Học giả Campuchia: Chiến thắng 7/1 là sự kiện lịch sử của tình đoàn kết quốc tế Campuchia-Việt Nam

Theo phóng viên TTXVN tại Phnom Penh, ngày 6/1, Freshnews - trang báo điện tử có lượng độc giả truy cập cao nhất hiện nay ở Campuchia, đã đăng bài viết của học giả Uch Leang, Phó Vụ trưởng Vụ nghiên cứu Á-Phi và Trung Đông, Viện Quan hệ quốc tế, Viện Hàn lâm Hoàng gia Campuchia (RAC) với chủ đề xoay quanh kỷ niệm 44 năm Ngày chiến thắng 7/1, ngày giải phóng đất nước Campuchia khỏi chế độ diệt chủng Pol Pot (7/1/1979-7/1/2023). Bài viết đề cao tình hữu nghị truyền thống tốt đẹp giữa Campuchia và Việt Nam, khẳng định chiến thắng 7/1 là sự kiện lịch sử của tình đoàn kết quốc tế trong sáng, chân thành giữa nhân dân hai nước Campuchia và Việt Nam, mở ra trang sử mới trong quan hệ hữu nghị, láng giềng tốt đẹp giữa hai nước.
   Học giả Uch Leang nhắc lại sự kiện ngày 7/1/1979, với sự giúp đỡ của Quân tình nguyện Việt Nam, quân đội và nhân dân Campuchia đã đánh đổ chế độ diệt chủng Pol Pot, giải phóng nhân dân và đất nước Campuchia thoát khỏi sự giết chóc. Ngày 7/1/1979 là ngày chiến thắng diệu kỳ của nhân dân Campuchia, khép lại thời kỳ đen tối, mở ra một kỷ nguyên mới của độc lập, tự do, dân chủ và tiến bộ xã hội, mở đường cho công cuộc hòa hợp dân tộc và thống nhất đất nước.
    Tác giả bài viết nhận định mối quan hệ giữa hai nước Campuchia-Việt Nam hiện nay không ngừng được các cấp lãnh đạo và nhân dân hai nước đề cao, củng cố và tăng cường theo phương châm “Láng giềng tốt đẹp, hữu nghị truyền thống, hợp tác toàn diện, bền vững lâu dài”, được xác định từ năm 2005, mang lại lợi ích chung cho nhân dân hai nước. Trong lúc đang phải đối mặt với nhiều thách thức xuất phát từ những biến động chính trị phức tạp ở khu vực và trên thế giới, Campuchia và Việt Nam vẫn tiếp tục củng cố và mở rộng quan hệ láng giềng tốt đẹp, hữu nghị truyền thống, giúp đỡ lẫn nhau vào những thời điểm khó khăn, giữ vững ổn định chính trị - xã hội và tiếp tục thúc đẩy phát triển kinh tế - xã hội. Học giả Uch Leang khẳng định “mối quan hệ giữa Campuchia và Việt Nam đã phát triển trên nhiều lĩnh vực, mang lại lợi ích thiết thực cho nhân dân mỗi nước, là mối quan hệ không chỉ mang tính truyền thống thuần túy, mà còn là mối quan hệ của tình bằng hữu, tình đồng chí chiến đấu cùng mặt trận, đồng cam cộng khổ trong sự nghiệp đấu tranh giải phóng dân tộc, thống nhất đất nước, cũng như trong công cuộc xây dựng và phát triển đất nước ở mỗi quốc gia". 
   Tác giả nhận định trong thời gian 44 năm, kể từ ngày 7/1/1979, sau khi chế độ Pol Pot sụp đổ, đất nước Campuchia đã đi trên con đường đầy gian truân với nhiều trắc trở nhưng đúng đắn, đảm bảo sự phát triển lâu dài và thịnh vượng của Campuchia. Dưới vương triều của Quốc vương Campuchia hiện nay và sự lãnh đạo của đảng Nhân dân Campuchia (CPP) do Thủ tướng Samdech Techo Hun Sen đứng đầu, Campuchia đã đạt được nhiều thành tựu quan trọng trong những năm gần đây, đặc biệt là trong việc khống chế thành công đại dịch COVID-19, mở cửa đất nước trở lại và nhanh chóng khôi phục phát triển kinh tế. Theo học giả Uch Leang, năm 2022, trong bối cảnh tình hình thế giới và khu vực có nhiều biến động phức tạp, Campuchia đảm nhiệm chức chủ tịch Hiệp hội Các quốc gia Đông Nam Á (ASEAN), góp phần xây dựng Cộng đồng ASEAN và duy trì vai trò trung tâm của ASEAN cũng như nâng cao uy tín và vị thế của Campuchia trong khu vực và trên thế giới. Campuchia cũng tổ chức thành công cuộc bầu cử hội đồng xã, phường nhiệm kỳ V, giữ vững ổn định chính trị, an ninh, trật tự xã hội, đoàn kết, thịnh vượng và ổn định... Đất nước Campuchia đã duy trì tăng trưởng kinh tế cao và bền vững trong hơn hai thập niên  qua, chuyển mình từ nước có thu nhập thấp sang nước có thu nhập trung bình thấp và đang phấn đấu hướng tới tầm nhìn trở thành nước có thu nhập trung bình cao vào năm 2030 với kỳ vọng đời sống của nhân dân từng bước phát triển, bình quyền, sánh vai với các nước trên thế giới.
Trước đó, ngày 5/1, bài viết trên đã được đăng toàn văn trên trang chủ của RAC và báo điện tử Swiftnews./.
