Business 2023 a promising year for tourism: official 2023 is a promising year for the tourism sector in terms of both tourist arrivals and revenue, according to Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.

Business Foreign suppliers pay 1.8 trillion VND in taxes Foreign suppliers have paid taxes worth 1.8 trillion VND (76.7 million USD) via the official portal serving their operations in Vietnam.

Business January’s CPI increases 0.52% due to high Tet demand Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January edged up by 0.52 % month-on-month, fueled by high consumer demand for the Lunar New Year or Tet which fell in the same month, the General Statistics Office said on January 29.

Business Vietnam’s FDI projected to reap up to 38 bln USD in 2023 According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), Vietnam is likely to attract 36-38 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023. The figure was nearly 22.4 billion USD in 2022.