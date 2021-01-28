January FDI tops 1.5 billion USD
Foreign investors had poured 1.51 billion USD into Vietnam as of January 20, a 4.1 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
The VSIP industrial zone in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
Forty-seven new projects were granted investment registration certificates, a year-on-year decline of 81.8 percent, while the registered capital topped 1.3 billion USD, down 70.3 percent.
Forty-six existing projects registered to add capital totalling 472.2 million USD, up 41.4 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, capital contributions and shares purchases by foreign investors stood at 220.8 million USD, down 58.7 percent.
Foreign investors pumped capital into 14 sectors in the period, with processing and manufacturing holding the lead at nearly 1.54 billion USD, representing 76.4 percent of the total.
Real estate ranked second with nearly 179 million USD, followed by transportation and warehousing and agro-forestry-fisheries with 111.9 million USD and 60.4 million USD, respectively.
Singapore topped the list of the 33 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with 680.7 million USD, accounting for 33.8 percent of the total.
China was second with 618 million USD, followed by Hong Kong (China) with 221.3 million USD./.