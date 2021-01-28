Business Banks launch domestic credit chip cards The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas) and seven domestic banks recently launched domestic credit chip cards with unified standards to promote cashless payments and tackle black credit.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,147 VND per USD on January 28, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Sci-Tech No new 2G, 3G phones in Vietnam from July 1 The production and import of phones using 2G and 3G technology will stop from the beginning of July, according to a new circular from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Business Intel channels additional 475 million USD into Vietnam Intel had poured an additional 475 million USD into Intel Products Vietnam (IPV), its single-largest assembly and test plant within the Intel Assembly and Test (ATM) network, IPV Director of Finance Alan Danner said on January 27.