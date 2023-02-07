Business Average electricity retail price bracket increases The bracket of average electricity retail prices has been increased to 1,826.22 VND (0.078 USD) per kWh for the floor price and 2,444.09 VND (0.1 USD) for the ceiling price, according to the Prime Minister’s Decision No 02/2023/QĐ-TTg dated on February 3.

Business Vietnam's e-commerce forecast to continue booming Vietnam’s e-commerce is projected to continue booming in 2023 and developing firmly in the following years, aided by a series of growth drivers such as the wave of digital transformation, consumers’ trust, technological infrastructure, and favourable mechanisms and policies issued by the Government.

Business F&B cooperatives seize new opportunities amid economic difficulties After the Lunar New Year holiday, many cooperatives, especially those in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, have accelerated their production to fulfil domestic and export orders.