Politics Vietnam attends APEC SOM 1 in Malaysia The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and related meetings of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) forum 2020 (APEC 2020) took place in Malaysia’s Putrajaya city from February 20-22.

Politics Vietnam will promote agricultural mechanisation: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries, localities and businesses strengthen cooperation to develop agricultural mechanisation and processing of agricultural products.