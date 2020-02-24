Japan a leading, long-term partner of Vietnam: Politburo member
Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, on February 24 hosted a reception for Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA).
Tran Quoc Vuong (right), Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (Photo: VNA)
He lauded Takebe, in his capacity as Secretary General of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party and JVFPA President in the past and JVFPA Special Advisor at present, for his contributions to boosting relations between the two countries.
The Vietnamese Party and State always regard Japan as Vietnam’s leading, long-term partner, Vuong said, expressing his hope that Takebe and the alliance will contribute more to bilateral cooperation areas such as personnel development.
He called on Japan to help Vietnam develop energy, support industry, manufacturing and high technology, while strengthening collaboration in agriculture, labour and tourism, people-to-people exchange and partnerships between localities.
For his part, Takebe spoke highly of the development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership across spheres, and appreciated Vietnam’s performance in fighting COVID-19.
He briefed the host on the construction of the Vietnam-Japan University, which is expected to open in September.
Takebe pledged to make more contributions to the relationship between the two countries./.