World Indonesia striving to lure electric vehicle, ICT investment The Indonesian government has been actively wooing investors at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, by highlighting the country’s investment potential and holding economic discussions.

World Indonesia outlines energy transition initiatives Indonesia revealed concrete steps it will take to achieve a fair and affordable energy transition at the 2022 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEFAM) in Davos, Switzerland.

World Indonesia, Netherlands foster trade, investment ties Cooperation in trade and investment between Indonesia and the Netherlands was intensified through a meeting between Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

World Lao government asks agencies to foster exports The Lao government has instructed ministries to streamline procedures to facilitate trade and speed up freight transport and the export of goods, reported Xinhua news agency.