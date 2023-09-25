A first aid drill for engineer forces injured while clearing bombs, mines and explosive materials. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Japan and representatives of State members of ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) valued the preparations of Vietnam in hosting the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective UN Peacekeepers (CEPPP) as well as outcomes of the programme, according to Matsuzawa Tomoko, Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region at the Japanese Ministry of Defence.

Masuzawa said as co-chair of the event, Japan particularly recognised the efforts of Vietnam's Defence Ministry and the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.



The CEPPP is an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, which took place on September 13-21. It drew nearly 300 experts, trainees and observers from ADMM-Plus member countries.



The Japanese official said that Vietnam and Japan, the co-host of the event, worked closely over the past two years to prepare for CEPPP in order to ensure all participating members will benefit from the programme.

She said through daily contact and observing the participation of theoretical and training sessions, she can affirm that the CEPPP has achieved the set goal of promoting cooperation among participating nations.

Masuzawa emphasised that CEPPP is an important and unprecedented event with the participation of three forces, including military observers, engineers, and medical workers at the tactical level. The programme was a chance for Vietnam, together with Japan, as well as other ADMM-Plus members to enhance their capacity, coordination and cooperation in the preparations and participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

She especially emphasised the contributions of female military officers saying that they have enormously enhanced public’s awareness on gender views while bolstering participation of female officers in implementing the UN peacekeeping missions, which is also a goal of Cycle 4.

She also expressed her hope that Vietnam and Japan will further cooperate in peacekeeping activities in the time ahead and participating ADMM-Plus State members will optimise experiences and knowledge acquired at CEPPP 2033 to contribute to the world’s peace and security./.





