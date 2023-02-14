World Laos, Cambodia foster bilateral cooperation Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is on an official visit to Laos, on February 13 agreed to work together to further enhance bilateral ties for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

World Thailand's economy predicted to grow positively Thailand’s economy could grow faster than forecast this year as a revival in tourism quickens, while the pace of monetary tightening to stave off inflationary pressures remained reasonable, according to Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

World RoK, Thailand partner in space launch site construction project The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand have agreed to work together for a project to build a space launch site in the Southeast Asian country.