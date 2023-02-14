Japan backs ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific
Japan will take the lead in supporting the mainstreaming of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), affirmed Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in a video message sent to the Commemorative Symposium for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation held in Indonesia on February 13.
The minister said Japan’s effort consists of three pillars, with the first promoting concrete cooperation projects in line with the four priority areas of the AOIP, namely maritime collaboration, connectivity, SDGs, and economy.
Secondly, Japan will support the ASEAN Secretariat’s related functions via providing technical assistance to enhance its capacity, he noted, adding that the third pillar aims to aid human resources development targeting young government officials in ASEAN countries, with a focus on the AOIP.
Also in his speech, the official remarked “It is important that Japan and ASEAN continue to grow together based on mutual trust and respect, upholding diversity and inclusiveness, and to lead the way in this new era.”
He unveiled that around December this year, Japan will hold a commemorative summit in Tokyo to mark the five-decade partnership, with the sides jointly announcing a new vision for their cooperation for the next 50 years, taking into account the critical international situation at this pivotal time.
Japan was the first country in the world to become a partner of ASEAN./.