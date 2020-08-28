World Travel between Malaysia and Cambodia to resume via Singapore Singapore Airlines has secured approval for passengers to travel between Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, and Phnom Penh of Cambodia, transiting via Singapore, the Khmer Times reported.

World Indian, ASEAN firms urged to resolve differences, remove non-tariff barriers Business communities of India and ASEAN should work to resolve their differences, remove non-tariff barriers, ensure sanctity of rules of origin and open markets to expand two-way trade, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on August 27.

World Indonesia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to people Indonesia plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to its people free of charge by 2021, Chairman of the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee Erick Thohir said on August 27.

ASEAN Malaysia imposes tougher penalty for drink-driving The Malaysian Parliament recently passed the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020, which provides a heftier penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol.