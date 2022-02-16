

Japanese Minister of Defence Nobuo Kishi (right) has a meeting in Tokyo with Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodia n Armed Forces and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army. (Photo: Kyodo News) Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese Minister of Defence Nobuo Kishi had a meeting in Tokyo on February 15 with Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, during which they agreed to promote defence cooperation and exchanges.



Hun Manet was invited to visit Japan by the Ministry of Defence as this year marks the 30th anniversary of Tokyo's dispatch of Self-Defense Forces (SDF) personnel to Cambodia, the first time the SDF participated in a UN peacekeeping operation.



Previously, Hun Manet traveled to Japan in April 2018 and met with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



2022 is a significant year for bilateral relations, Kishi said in his meeting with Hun Manet. Japan would like to further promote defence cooperation and exchanges, he said.



During the meeting, Kishi and Hun Manet also discussed issues of mutual concern, including the situation in the East China Sea, the East Sea and Myanmar.



The same day, Chief of Staff of the Ground Self-Defence Force of Japan Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida received Hun Manet, saying that Tokyo wants to boost its relationship with Cambodia.



Hun Manet appreciated Tokyo's support for Cambodia's growth and friendship relations between the two nations./.

