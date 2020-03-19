Culture - Sports March and April AFC Cup matches postponed The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on March 18 that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially postponed all matches and events scheduled to take place in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Culture - Sports Footballers set for busy winter, if COVID-19 stamped out Following the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF)’s announcement that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 schedule will remain unchanged, the national football team seem to have a busy winter after the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with the football schedule.