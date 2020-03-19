Japan cherry blossom festival – Hanoi 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19
The Japanese cherry blossom festival – Hanoi 2020 will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung (R) hosts Japanese Ambassador Kunio Umeda (Source: VNA)
The information was released at a working session between Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung and outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kunio Umeda on March 18.
The diplomat said that the pandemic developments may hamper the granting of work permits for Japanese labourers in Hanoi. Therefore, he proposed the city consider extending the validity of existing work permits.
Regarding the urban metro line No.2 project, he suggested the city leader to soon approve the Nam Thang Long – Tran Hung Dao route towards early construction.
Chung spoke highly of the ambassador’s contributions to bilateral cooperation, adding that both sides have coordinated closely in cultural exchanges and tourism and trade cooperation activities, and in implementing projects funded with Japan’s official development assistance (ODA).
He committed to creating favourable conditions to solve difficulties facing Japanese enterprises, showing his hope that Umeda, in his new position, will continue contributing to boosting bilateral relations./.