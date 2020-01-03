World Indonesia steps up search for missing people in flash floods Indonesian rescuers have been stepping up search for those missing after flash floods and landslides, triggered by torrential rains, hit Jakarta and surrounding areas on December 31, killing at least 43 people.

World Indonesia: River normalisation programme proves inefficient Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan admitted that the government’s river normalisation programme was not yet optimal in preventing floods in the capital city.

ASEAN Indonesia shuts down thousands of illegal movie-streaming sites Indonesia’s Information and Communications Ministry (Kominfo) has announced it has blocked access to over 1,100 illegal streaming sites following complaints from the Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights (HAKI).