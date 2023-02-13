The Settsu, with 52 officers and sailors onboard, is captained by Colonel Niwa Satoshi. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - A patrol ship of Japan's coast guard force arrived at Tien Sa Port on February 13, beginning a six-day visit to the central city of Da Nang.



The Settsu, with 52 officers and sailors onboard, is captained by Colonel Niwa Satoshi.



During the trip, crew members will pay a courtesy visit to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, and engage in exchange and training activities with soldiers and officers of the High Command of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 and the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre Zone 2 in Da Nang.



The activities are expected to further deepen the Vietnam – Japan friendly relationship, contributing to maintaining and promoting a free and open maritime order based on respect for international law in the Indo-Pacific region.



Captain Niwa said that the visit is part of activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.



In recent years, the two countries' coast guard forces have conducted joint activities in search and rescue, and crime suppression skills at sea. This visit contributes to further fostering the friendship and good cooperation between the two governments and people.



The Vietnam Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard are both members of the Information Sharing Center Against Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).



The two sides have established contact points to exchange information. Prior to its trip to Da Nang, Settsu has been patrolling the waters of Southeast Asia./.