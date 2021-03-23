World 22 IS-affiliated terror suspects arrested in Indonesia The Indonesian police said on March 22 that its counterterrorism unit Densus 88 has arrested 22 suspected terrorists with alleged links to the homegrown terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

World Bangladeshi newspaper analyses Vietnam apparel sector’s advantages The Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star has recently published an article highlighting advantages of the Vietnamese garment-textile sector, including low lead time, quality fabric, upmarket focus.

World Indonesia's Mt. Merapi erupts twice Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted twice on March 22, spewing hot clouds as far as 1,500 meters to the southwest, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre.