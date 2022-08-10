Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and Japan have signed a deal for the funding of the container terminal expansion at Sihanoukville deep-water port in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk, reported the Kampuchea Thmey Daily on August 8.

Accordingly, Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa signed a diplomatic note and relevant documents to extend the loan worth 41.39 billion JPY (300 million USD) for the first stage of the project.

It its statement, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the loan will be used to expand and modernise the Sihanoukville port and turn it into a major deep-water port in Cambodia and the region.

Built in 1956, the Sihanoukville port is the only deep-water port off the coast of Cambodia. It now has eight fully equipped terminals./.