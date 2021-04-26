Tokyo (VNA) - Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Katsunobu Kato has praised ASEAN’s efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the situation in Myanmar.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Kato, who is also the Government’s spokesperson, said Japan welcomed a statement issued after the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting (ALM) on April 24 as the first step toward improving the situation.

Earlier the same day, the European Union (EU) also hailed the statement as an “encouraging progress” in the bloc’s ceaseless efforts to deal with the ongoing crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield also vowed to closely monitor the implementation of decisions reached at the ALM.

Also on April 25, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a statement lauding the ALM in Jakarta, including discussions on the Myanmar crisis./.