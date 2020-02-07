Japan helps Vietnam with rapid nCoV identification
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has presented the first batch of biological products worth about 2.3 million JPY (20,934 USD) to Vietnam, aiming to help the country promptly respond to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
The Ministry of Health has assigned the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to carry out tests on samples of suspected nCoV cases in the northern region.
The products were handed to the Hanoi-based National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, JICA said on February 7.
The batch is part of Japan’s aid package valued at about 14 million JPY for Vietnam, which includes different types of biological products in service of rapid and accurate virus testing.
The Ministry of Health has assigned the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to carry out tests on samples of suspected nCoV cases in the northern region.
As of 17:00 on February 7, Vietnam had confirmed 12 nCoV cases, three of whom have recovered.
The latest two cases were reported in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on February 6 evening.
Meanwhile, 90 other suspected cases who return from nCoV-hit areas and show symptoms of cough and fever are being quarantined./.