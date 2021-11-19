Politics Order in East Sea should be built on basis of 1982 UNCLOS: int’l conference Experts at the 13th South China Sea International Conference on November 19 shared the view on the significance of building order in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) based on international law, especially the 1982 United Nations on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

Politics Politburo issues disciplinary measures against former health officials The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee have decided to issue disciplinary warnings against the Party delegation at the Ministry of Public Health in the 2016-2021 tenure, and former Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to pay official visit to Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Japan from November 22-25, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.