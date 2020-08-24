ASEAN Indonesian gov’t promises nationwide 4G internet services by 2022 The Indonesian government is committed to accelerating a “national digital transformation” through five priority programmes, Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate has said.

World Cambodia, Japan to ease travel restrictions in September 2020 Japan and Cambodia agreed on August 22 to reopen borders for expatriates, starting possibly from early September, on condition they observe a 14-day self-quarantine period and take other precautions against the novel coronavirus, Kyodo News reported.

World Thai central bank to help COVID-19-hit firms with debt restructuring The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will focus on assisting businesses, especially those severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic, to restructure their debts, the bank’s Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on August 21.

World Indonesia’s July trade surplus highest in nine years Indonesia recorded 3.26 billion USD in trade surplus in July, a nine-year high, as the export value reached 13.72 billion USD while imports were 10.46 billion USD.