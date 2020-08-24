Japan, Laos to ease travelling restrictions from September
Japan and Laos have agreed to resume travelling between the two nations for long-term residents from September, which has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement was reached during talks between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on August 23.
The two sides will also step up talks to allow travelling for short-term residents.
Motegi said Tokyo will soon allow Lao students with Government scholarships to enter Japan.
The Japanese side also wished to contribute more to Laos’ socio-economic development and pledged to assist Laos in strengthening regional connectivity, including the East-West economic corridor.
Following the talks, they signed an agreement on Japan’s provision of equipment for training in Laos’ education sector worth nearly 23 million USD in non-refundable aid.
Earlier, Japan discussed lifting travel restrictions for citizens from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and China.
Japan currently bans entries by foreign nationals from 146 countries and regions in principle.
As of August 23, Japan recorded a total of 62,791 COVID-19 infection cases, including 1,190 deaths and 254 under intensive care./.
