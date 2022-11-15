Japan launches tourism promotion campaign in Vietnam
The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) in Vietnam on November 15 launched a campaign to promote Japanese tourism in the Southeast Asian nation, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties (1973-2023).
During this campaign, “Nhi Thang family”, including renowned singer Dong Nhi, businessman Ong Cao Thang and their daughter Winnie, is appointed as the Japan tourism ambassador.
Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Takio Yamada said he believes the campaign will contribute to boosting Vietnamese people's demand to travel to Japan, and create momentum towards the 50th anniversary next year.
Deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Pham Van Thuy said that there are more and more Japanese people visiting Vietnam, and vice versa.
In the first nine months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed 2.1 million foreign tourists, of whom nearly 97,000 come from Japan.
According to the JNTO, a wide range of activities will be held to encourage more Japanese holidaymakers to travel to the Southeast Asian nation./.