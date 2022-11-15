Destinations Visiting Keo pagoda in Thai Binh province Keo pagoda in the northern province of Thai Binh is famous for its unique wooden structure, which represents Vietnam’s ancient architectural style.

Travel Int’l famtrip delegation experiences Hanoi’s tourism products Representatives from 12 Australian travel companies joined a Famtrip delegation to Hanoi from November 7-13 to study tourism products in the capital city.

Travel Hoi An Memories Land wins World Award The Hoi An Memories Land – a complex of tourism, art performance, entertainment and resort & spa in the middle of the Thu Bon River – has been named the World Leading entertainment destination 2022 at the World Travel Awards in Oman.

Travel International hot air balloon festival underway in Hanoi's Son Tay town An international hot air balloon festival is taking place in Hanoi's Son Tay town, as part of the activities to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Son Tay ancient fortress citadel.