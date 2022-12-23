At the event. (photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Japan wishes to expand cooperation with the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in agriculture and human resources.



The information was revealed at a working session between leaders of Can Tho city and a Japanese delegation led by Wantanabe Michitaro, Mayor of Nasushiobara city of Tochigi prefecture on December 23.



Wantanabe told the hosts that Japan had planned to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Can Tho in the fields of agriculture and human resources exchange in July 2020. However, it was delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



As the pandemic is basically under control, Japan wants the two sides to hasten the signing of the MoU, paving the way for trade expansion, especially in agriculture.



Nasushiobara boasts strength in agriculture, with dairy cow and rice being key products. Livestock farming accounts for 70% of the city's agricultural production structure.



For his part, Pham Van Hieu, Chairman of municipal People’s Council, said farming land makes up 80% of Can Tho's total area and hi-tech agriculture is currently one of its strengths.



This year, 172 labourers in the locality were sent to work in Japan, he added.



He hoped that more activities will be conducted by the two cities next year on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties./.