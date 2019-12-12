Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nang
Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima dock in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.
During their four-day stay, the Japanese guests are set to pay courtesy calls to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, the Military Region 5 High Command, and the Naval Region 3 High Command, and visit historical and cultural relic sites in the central city.
On the occasion, they will share Japan’s experience in removing underwater bombs and mines.
Da Nang is the final destination of the two minesweepers in a trip that took them to the Philippines, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bahrain, India and Malaysia.
The trip is part of a joint training programme between Japan’s MSDF with naval forces in countries in the Indian Ocean, which is in the framework of the Free and Open Indo Pacific Strategy. It aims to enhance coordination between the Japanese MSDF with naval forces of other countries in the region./.
