World Thai cabinet endorses Green Economic Plan The Thai cabinet has approved an action plan to drive Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) Model for 2022-2027 period with a budget of nearly 41 billion baht (about 1.25 billion USD).

World Green economy to create 4.4 million new jobs in Indonesia The green economy will create 4.4 million new jobs in Indonesia in 2030, Antara news agency reported, quoting Deputy for Economic Affairs at the Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti as saying at the Green Jobs Conference.

World Tigers might disappear in Laos: WWF Without recorded evidence of tigers in Laos’ forests for almost a decade, a new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has said the animal could be extinct.

World Malaysia's industrial production index up 5.8 percent in December Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 5.8 percent in December 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the country's Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).