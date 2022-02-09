Japan, Philippines to hold 'two-plus-two' security talks within this month
Japan and the Philippines plan to hold their first ministerial security talks online later this month, aiming to bolster cooperation in regional security, especially maritime issues.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (Photo: Reuters)Hanoi (VNA) -
Japan's Kyodo News reported that the Philippines will be the ninth country with which Japan has held so-called two-plus-two talks, which involve the countries’ foreign and defence ministers, and only the second Southeast Asian country to do so.
The launch of such talks is in line with an agreement made in November last year between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Japan will be represented by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and the Philippines by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin and Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.
The ministers are also set to affirm the importance of peacefully resolving disputes in line with international law, according to the sources.
Japan has also formed a two-plus-two framework with Australia, the UK, France, Germany, India, Russia and the United States.
A Japanese government source has described the Philippines as a “strategic point for security,” given its geographical location./.