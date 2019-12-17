Japan provides aid to five projects in Vietnam
Japanese Consul General Kawaue Junichi (R) and Dang Hoang Dien, Vice Chairman of the Union of Friendship Organisations of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang sign an aid contract to build six rural bridges in the province. (Source: news.zing.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – Japan will provide 432,239 USD in non-refundable aid to five projects in Vietnam under aid contracts signed at the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on December 16.
The aid contracts are in the framework of the Japanese Government's programme to provide grant assistance for grassroots projects.
Accordingly, the funds will be used to build a kitchen for Phan Dinh Phung elementary school in Ho Chi Minh City, roads in Buon Kai village, Ea Toh commune, Krong Nang district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, and six rural bridges in An Bien, An Minh, Chau Thanh and Go Quao districts of the southern province of Kien Giang.
The aid will also be spent on providing X-ray machine and digitized X-ray processing system for the medical centre of Khanh Son district in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, and building four new classrooms and toilets for Le Thi Hong Gam elementary school in Krong Pac district, Dak Lak province./.