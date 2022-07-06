Environment Efforts made to protect My Son Sanctuary ecosystem The management board for My Son world cultural heritage site is coordinating with relevant parties in planting markers to delineate the boundary between the landscape conservation area and local residents' cultivation land to prevent encroachment and preserve the habitats of animals and plants in the conservation area.

Videos Revival of endangered Delacour’s langur in Vietnam Poaching and loss of habitat drove Delacour’s langurs to the verge of extinction nearly three decades ago and they have been listed as critically endangered in the Vietnam Red Data Book ever since. However, concerted conservation efforts have saved the rare primate, with numbers now increasing to 250 in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Environment 3D model of Cuc Phuong National Park built A 3D model of Cuc Phuong National Park has been completed, and it is hoped to help with the management and protection of local natural resources.

Environment Heat wave enveloping northern, central Vietnam The central region from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen is sweltering under a hot weather for several days, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius in some places, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).