Japan, Singapore to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions from September
Japan and Singapore agreed on August 13 to ease travel restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic from September, targeting businesspeople and expatriates, on condition they take measures to prevent infections.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (left) and his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, meet in Singapore on August 13. Photo: Kyodo
"We will just need to confirm small details before the resumption of reciprocal visits," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was quoted by Kyodo News as saying after reaching the agreement with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan at their meeting in the Southeast Asian country.
The minister is on a four-day trip to Singapore and Malaysia, starting from August 12.
On August 13, he will travel to Malaysia for talks with Mohamed Azmin Ali, the country's minister of international trade and industry, and Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.
After returning to Japan, Motegi will then visit Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from August 20 to 25.
Japan has forbid foreign travellers from 146 countries and regions from entering the country, even if they are permanent residents or long-term residents.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on August 13, surpassing the 200 mark for the second straight day./.