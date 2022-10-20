Japan supports Can Tho in cultural development
The Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City has signed an agreement to provide 130 musical instruments worth 75,716 USD to the Can Tho College of Arts and Culture as part of the Japanese Government's non-refundable aid programme for culture at local level.
The instruments will be delivered to the college through the Can Tho Union of Friendship Organisations.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Japanese Consul General in HCM City Watanabe Nobuhiro said that universities and colleges in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho have shared a long-standing partnership with Japan.
The collaboration is expected to further thrive as more Japanese firms are investing in Vietnam, he said.
He revealed that in 2023, many activities will be held in both countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.
Le Thi Thanh Giang, President of the Can Tho Union of Friendship Organisations expressed her hope that Japan will implement more similar programmes to support Can Tho in boosting economic and socio-cultural development./.