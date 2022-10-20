Culture - Sports Russian painters with Vietnamese cultural colours Two Russian painters, Plotnikov Evgraf Evgenievich and Shageeve Rita, have brought to art lovers a love of the country and the people of Vietnam through their paintings, despite having just come to the country for the first time. Using acrylic, tempera, and lead, the paintings from the two artists have a wide, harmonious layout, with unique perspectives on Vietnamese life and people.

Culture - Sports K-Concert launches Vietnam-RoK cultural exchange The first K-Concert, as part of the K-Expo Vietnam 2022, that is underway in Hanoi, kick-started a series of cultural exchanges between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam.