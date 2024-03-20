Business Vietnam a typical ASEAN trading partner of Mercosur: Argentinian expert Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become important trade partners of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and Vietnam is a typical example, an Argentinian expert has said.

Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) have great potential to promote cooperation in fields from finance to technology, food, and consumer goods, heard a business meeting held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 19 by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore and Invest Hong Kong.

Food & Hotel Vietnam 2024, the country's leading international exhibition in the food, restaurant and hotel industry, opened on March 19 in Ho Chi Minh City.