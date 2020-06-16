Japan to ease travel restrictions with flights to Vietnam
Japan will ease travel restrictions imposed to keep the COVID-19 pandemic in check, starting with flights to Vietnam on a limited basis later this month, according to Kyodo News.
Staff members of Japan's All Nippon Airways wearing protective masks and face shields work at a boarding gate at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on June 4, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)
Hanoi (VNA) - Japan will ease travel restrictions imposed to keep the COVID-19 pandemic in check, starting with flights to Vietnam on a limited basis later this month, according to Kyodo News.
The plan comes as Japan is in talks to resume air travel with Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, where the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and there is a relatively low risk of importing infections, the news agency cited sources from the Japanese government.
Japan and Vietnam mandate a 14-day quarantine period for all arrivals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Under the new scheme, travellers between the two countries will be exempt from these restrictions if they take polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests prior to departure and upon arrival, and test negative both times, said Kyodo News.
They will also have to submit itineraries detailing where they are staying at and places they intend to visit./.