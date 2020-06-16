World Indonesia’s imports plunge further in April-May Indonesia’s imports nosedived in April and May in the wake of declining demand caused by the COVID-19, said head of the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Suhariyanto on June 15.

World Indonesia prepares more stimulus packages for industrial sector The Indonesian government is preparing additional stimulus packages for the industrial sector, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

World Indonesia sees highest COVID-19 death toll on single day Indonesia on June 15 reported 1,017 new coronavirus infections and 64 more related deaths, the highest COVID-19 death toll on a single day in this nation.

World Malaysia’s unemployment rate makes record high in 30 years Malaysia’s unemployment rate in April spiked to 5 percent, the highest level since 1990, amid the movement control order (MCO) applied to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.