Politics PM receives Governor of Phnom Penh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 6 for Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng.

Politics President of State Audit Authority of Laos welcomed Deputy Auditor General of Vietnam Ngo Van Tuan hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 6 for President of the State Audit Authority of Laos Viengthavisone Thephachanh, who is on Vietnam visit from September 6-10.

Politics Sympathy to China over severe earthquake Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 6 extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the losses of human lives and property due to the earthquake on September 5 in China.

Politics UNESCO to continue assisting Vietnam, says Director General Audrey Azoulay Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Ha Kim Ngoc had a working session with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in northern Ninh Binh province on September 6, during which the guest pledged to continue assisting Vietnam in fields managed by UNESCO.