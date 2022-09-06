Japan to enhance inspection of trade unions employing Vietnamese labourers
Japan will strengthen the inspection of labour unions to ensure rights of Vietnamese guest workers, Japanese Minister of Justice Hanashi Yasuhiro told Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung at their talks in Tokyo on September 6.
During the meeting, Minister Dung thanked the Japanese ministry for coordinating with the Vietnamese side to implement many effective programmes, including those in human resources development.
He suggested the Japanese side consider expanding occupations accepting foreign interns, and exempting and reducing some taxes for Vietnamese interns.
For his part, Minister Hanashi said Japan has resumed receiving foreign interns after a hiatus period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding the Vietnamese side’s proposal to expand occupations receiving interns, Hanashi said the Japanese government has a policy to gradually expand such professions, with caring service for the elderly being the latest, which is a top priority.
The Japanese Ministry of Justice will discuss with relevant ministries and sectors Vietnam’s proposal of exempting residence and income taxes for Vietnamese interns, he went on.
The same day, Minister Dung received representatives of a number of Japanese organisations and trade unions which are receiving Vietnamese interns, during which he asked for more attention from the Japanese organisations to supporting and caring for both material and spiritual life of Vietnamese interns.
The Vietnamese official also attended a seminar held the National Association for Global & Open Minded Communities (NAGOMi) on receiving more Vietnamese interns to work in Japan, towards building a global society of human resources for mutual development./.