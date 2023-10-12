Japan to help Lao solve economic, financial difficulties
Japan is willing to continue cooperating with the Lao government in many areas to help address economic and financial difficulties that the Southeast Asian nation is facing, visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko said at talks with her Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on October 11.
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko (L) meets with her Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on October 11. (Photo: https://www.mofa.go.jp/)
The Japanese minister said Japan will work closely with the Lao government to enhance cooperation within the framework of the bilateral strategic partnership, and further develop the Japan-ASEAN cooperative relationship.
Kamikawa also reaffirmed Japan's support for Laos in assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.
The two ministers discussed directions for future cooperation and agreed to strengthen their collaboration in order to step up the strategic partnership and promote growth through more specific steps. They also agreed to expand partnerships in the fields of trade, investment, and tourism.
The Lao side suggested Japan encourage more Japanese companies to engage in business activities in the Southeast Asian country.
According to local media, Kamikawa and the Japanese delegation paid courtesy visits to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Chairman of the National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane on October 12./.