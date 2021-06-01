Japan to tighten border control for visitors from Vietnam, Malaysia
Japan plans to tighten its border control over travellers from Vietnam and Malaysia to prevent the spread of more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.
Almost all Japanese people aware of the importance of wearing face masks (Photo: aa.com.tr)Tokyo (VNA) - Japan plans to tighten its border control over travellers from Vietnam and Malaysia to prevent the spread of more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.
Therefore, those from the two Southeast Asian countries have to stay in government-designated facilities for six days after arrival, government sources said on May 31.
Japan will also set the quarantine period at such facilities at 10 days for travellers from Afghanistan and three days for those from Thailand and some US states.
The Japanese Government plans to impose these measures from June 4.
Japan has already imposed a travel ban on 159 countries and regions, restricting entry of foreign nationals, including those with resident status, who have been to those countries within the past two weeks, except under special circumstances./.